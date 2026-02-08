MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,409,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,710,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE PG opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average of $150.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,218. This trade represents a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 103,904 shares of company stock worth $15,759,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

