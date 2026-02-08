MCF Advisors LLC Has $63.47 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,601,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,585 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $63,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.35 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0869 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

