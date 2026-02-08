MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,783,000 after buying an additional 60,324 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,966,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Signed a memorandum with Xcel to deliver generation solutions and enable large loads across Xcel’s territories — supports demand growth and long‑term renewable/large‑load opportunities. Read More.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,707. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE opened at $89.48 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $186.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

