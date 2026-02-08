Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,052 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $366,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 62 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $725.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $689.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.45. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $441.95 and a one year high of $693.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.50%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

Featured Articles

