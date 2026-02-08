Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MQ. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marqeta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MQ

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 113,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $566,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 303,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,335. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,509 shares of company stock worth $1,092,545. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Marqeta by 3.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 279,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 925,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 65,313 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 288,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 52,219 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Price Performance

MQ opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.88 and a beta of 1.48. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 6.74%.The company had revenue of $163.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta is a modern card issuing and payment processing platform that enables businesses to design, launch and manage customized payment cards. The company offers a fully programmable open API that allows clients to create virtual, physical and tokenized payment cards with real-time transaction controls and dynamic spend limits. By leveraging Marqeta’s infrastructure, companies can streamline their payment operations, reduce time to market and deliver tailored payment experiences to end consumers.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Oakland, California, Marqeta was established by CEO Jason Gardner with the goal of transforming traditional card issuance through cloud-native technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.