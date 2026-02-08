LUCE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $486.94 Thousand (LUCE)

LUCE (LUCE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One LUCE token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LUCE has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. LUCE has a total market cap of $486.94 thousand and approximately $241.14 thousand worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,069.60 or 0.98844654 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LUCE Token Profile

LUCE’s launch date was October 28th, 2024. LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUCE’s official website is luce.fun. LUCE’s official Twitter account is @believeinluce.

LUCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.00048231 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $251,245.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luce.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

