Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Acquired by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $201,801,000 after buying an additional 108,813 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $105,759,000 after acquiring an additional 49,858 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 826,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $183,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $278.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $281.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.24 and a 200-day moving average of $249.77.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.77.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

