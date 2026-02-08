Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.09 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1854 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

