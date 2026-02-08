Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after buying an additional 3,454,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,979,255,000 after buying an additional 1,342,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,826,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,190,000 after acquiring an additional 378,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279,918 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,721,477,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Chevron stock opened at $181.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.45. The stock has a market cap of $364.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $182.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

In related news, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 6,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 476 shares in the company, valued at $84,932.68. This trade represents a 92.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $3,918,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,568.98. This represents a 97.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 793,158 shares of company stock valued at $127,919,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

