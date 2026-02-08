Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 87,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,779,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,794,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $72.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.84.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.0488 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

