Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 28,335 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,448,000 after acquiring an additional 58,978 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 591,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 100.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,751.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 92,601 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $104.33 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $96.26 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

