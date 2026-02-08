Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and traded as high as $16.95. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 1,550 shares trading hands.

Ledyard Financial Group Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards. The company also provides mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, equity builder programs, and home loans; consumer loans, such as personal lines of credit, collateral loans, auto and personal loans, and overdraft protection loans; and commercial loans comprising business lending and term loans, commercial mortgages, business lines of credit, small business administration loans, and business letters of credit.

