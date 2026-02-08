Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1534 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This is a 3.9% increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $19.24 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 24.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 833.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,783 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $627,000.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE: LGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with an attractive level of current income and capital appreciation. Managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC, the fund pursues a global, multi-asset strategy that includes investments in common stocks, investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, emerging market debt, sovereign securities and convertible instruments. By blending equity and fixed-income exposures, LGI aims to generate a diversified income stream while managing volatility across market cycles.

Leveraging the research capabilities of Lazard’s global investment platform, the fund’s portfolio managers draw on in-house analysts and specialist teams located in North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.