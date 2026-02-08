Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $852,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $16,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,710,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $299.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.