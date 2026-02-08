Lantz Financial LLC Has $16.37 Million Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 186.2% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,173,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,620,000 after buying an additional 594,999 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,494,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $31.62 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.2734 per share. This represents a yield of 856.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

