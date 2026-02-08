Lantz Financial LLC Grows Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 46.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 43.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $185,413.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,439.84. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,887.70. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,304. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $240.95 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $392.02. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

