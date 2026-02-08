Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lantronix from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Lantronix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantronix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LTRX

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $243.24 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Lantronix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in Lantronix by 24.5% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,219 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions designed to simplify the deployment, monitoring and control of devices and equipment across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company develops hardware and software products that enable connectivity for smart devices, industrial machinery, IT infrastructure and other systems in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Founded in 1989, Lantronix was among the early innovators in serial-to-Ethernet device networking and has since expanded its portfolio to include secure console servers, device servers, gateways and embedded modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.