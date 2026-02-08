Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) CFO Sells $35,059.80 in Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) CFO Nealesh Shah sold 24,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $35,059.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,705,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,337.14. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 13.5%

NYSE:KOS opened at $1.48 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $705.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.6% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 18,671,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after buying an additional 5,485,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,411,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175,537 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,102 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 7,978,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,930 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Johnson Rice lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Trending Headlines about Kosmos Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Kosmos Energy this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Independent coverage: Seeking Alpha published a feature framing KOS as a "high‑stakes bet" on an oil rebound — a deep-dive that can attract retail and momentum traders but does not represent a company catalyst.

Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership: Several large funds (American Century, Patient Capital, Equinox, Vanguard, Geode) hold substantial positions; institutional ownership is reported at ~95% — high institutional stakes can limit float and amplify price moves on limited volume.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: Recent notes are mixed — Goldman Sachs raised its target modestly to $2.00 (neutral); other firms have cut targets (Sanford Bernstein cut to $0.80). Consensus remains around a "Hold" with a ~ $2.08 average target, giving limited near‑term analyst upside.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO: Andrew G. Inglis sold ~148,182 shares across Feb. 3–4 (average ~$1.37–$1.42), reducing his stake by a couple percent.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO and other senior execs: CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold ~79,124 shares; SVP Josh Marion and CAO Ronald W. Glass also sold meaningful stakes across Feb. 3–4. These coordinated sales by several insiders are a negative governance/sentiment signal.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

