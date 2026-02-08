Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Copart by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1,063.0% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,009,753.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,314.90. This represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $40.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

