Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key UnitedHealth Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Optum/value‑based care is highlighted as a durable growth driver that could support profits over time — a key bullish argument investors cite. UnitedHealth: Riding On Value-Based Care Through Optum
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho kept an “outperform” stance despite cutting the price target (from $430 to $350), signaling analyst conviction that shares still have upside versus recent levels. Benzinga coverage of Mizuho PT cut
- Positive Sentiment: Long‑run pattern: historical episodes show UNH can stage rapid recoveries (multiple >30% rallies and two >50% runs in 2020 and 2025), which some investors view as evidence the stock can rebound after sharp declines. Can UNH Stock Surge Again?
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst recommendation remains constructive (“Moderate Buy”), providing a supportive backdrop for buyers looking past near‑term noise. Analyst consensus: Moderate Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Higher investor attention/search activity — signals elevated interest and liquidity but not a directional catalyst by itself. Investors Heavily Search UNH
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst discussion continues to center on margins and cost trends after FQ4 — important for outlook but outcomes remain uncertain until more guidance clarity. FQ4 earnings: margin concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Despite an EPS beat, a Zacks piece argues rising medical costs, margin compression and Medicare reimbursement risk triggered a sharp selloff — the main driver of recent downward pressure. Q4 beat can’t stop the slide
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk increased after reports the DOJ is probing UnitedHealth, adding uncertainty around future returns and potential legal/operational disruption. DOJ probe and regulatory questions
- Negative Sentiment: Media analysis suggests the company’s recent comeback stalled, prompting calls to reassess the investment thesis until cost trends and regulatory risks are clearer. How UNH’s comeback ran aground
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on UNH
UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 3.0%
NYSE UNH opened at $276.49 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.24. The firm has a market cap of $250.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Virtually Limitless Energy
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.