Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

NYSE UNH opened at $276.49 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.24. The firm has a market cap of $250.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

