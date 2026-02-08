Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.8% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 27,765.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $1,663,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,996,807,000 after purchasing an additional 841,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,600,043,000 after purchasing an additional 687,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $135,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More.

Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Street estimates and management’s commentary pushed the shares to a new 12‑month high — the earnings beat and upgraded FY‑2026 guidance underpin the rally. Read More.

Q4 results beat Street estimates and management’s commentary pushed the shares to a new 12‑month high — the earnings beat and upgraded FY‑2026 guidance underpin the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress: Amgen advanced xaluritamig into a first‑in‑human Phase 1b trial for hard‑to‑treat Ewing sarcoma — a development that adds long‑term pipeline upside if the program shows activity. Read More.

Clinical progress: Amgen advanced xaluritamig into a first‑in‑human Phase 1b trial for hard‑to‑treat Ewing sarcoma — a development that adds long‑term pipeline upside if the program shows activity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Post‑marketing safety study for IMLYGIC in melanoma reached completion — reduces an uncertainty from the label/safety perspective and may support that asset’s commercial outlook. Read More.

Post‑marketing safety study for IMLYGIC in melanoma reached completion — reduces an uncertainty from the label/safety perspective and may support that asset’s commercial outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target to $347 but kept a Neutral rating; the new PT still implies downside versus the current price, creating mixed signals for investors. Read More.

Guggenheim raised its price target to $347 but kept a Neutral rating; the new PT still implies downside versus the current price, creating mixed signals for investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank moved its target to $295 and maintained a Hold — another measured call that tempers the enthusiasm from Buy-rated upgrades. Read More.

Deutsche Bank moved its target to $295 and maintained a Hold — another measured call that tempers the enthusiasm from Buy-rated upgrades. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes rotation into defensive/health names and institutional buying as contributors to the stock’s move to multi‑month highs — a broader-market technical tailwind rather than company‑specific news. Read More.

Market commentary notes rotation into defensive/health names and institutional buying as contributors to the stock’s move to multi‑month highs — a broader-market technical tailwind rather than company‑specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CVS said it will replace Amgen’s and Lilly’s bone‑disease treatments with lower‑cost alternatives on some preferred drug lists starting April 1 — a material commercial headwind for the affected product sales. Read More.

Amgen Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Shares of AMGN opened at $384.20 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.43 and a 12-month high of $385.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 66.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.