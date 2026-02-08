Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for about 1.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 53.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 43.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total value of $272,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,962.97. This represents a 70.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paulo Henrique Bolgar sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $1,491,564.69. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,125.82. This represents a 66.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,582,144. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $127.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $131.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.PACCAR’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.