Key Financial Inc Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $635.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $641.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.48. The company has a market capitalization of $850.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
- Positive Sentiment: Large net inflows suggest continued demand for core S&P 500 exposure (helps ETF flows and price support). Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sees Inflows Despite Weekly Decline
- Positive Sentiment: Market-level strength — the S&P 500 posted its strongest single-day gain since May and futures have bounced after recent weakness — lifts broad ETFs like VOO. S&P 500 Snapshot: Best Day Since May
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/analyst optimism: a prominent strategist projects sizable long-term upside for the S&P 500 driven by AI and demographic tailwinds — a bullish backdrop for VOO holders. 1 Brilliant Vanguard Index Fund to Buy Before It Soars 120%
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent write-ups highlight VOO’s low expense ratio and higher dividend yield versus peers (QQQ, MGK), reinforcing its appeal as a core, cost-efficient S&P 500 proxy for many investors. QQQ vs VOO: Which Powerhouse ETF Is the Better Buy for Investors Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage reiterates VOO as a low-cost, straightforward way to track the S&P 500 for long-term investors — supportive for steady inflows but not a catalyst by itself. This Low-Cost Vanguard Fund Can Be a No-Brainer Option for Long-Term Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail-platform interest in index ETFs remains notable; Robinhood flow stories imply continued retail participation but not directional certainty. 3 ETFs Robinhood’s Retail Investors Favor More Than Owning Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation caution: some analysis warns the market is “priced for growth,” meaning expensive entry could temper new buying and raise sensitivity to disappointments — a potential headwind for VOO. Vanguard’s S&P 500 Tracker Faces a Market Priced for Growth, Not Cheap Entry
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
