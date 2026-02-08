Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 59.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Trading Up 5.3%

NYSE KMT opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.50. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Kennametal

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kennametal has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company’s product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.