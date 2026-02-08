Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 7,909 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Allianz SE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 262.0% in the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $89.47.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

