Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total transaction of $1,969,938.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Truist Financial set a $972.00 price objective on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $970.00 price target on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $965.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $925.59.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $901.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $851.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $889.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.86 by ($0.77). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.97 per share. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

