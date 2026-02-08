Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 36,483 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF $IPKW

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 103.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $519.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7373 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

