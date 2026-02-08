John Malone Buys 3,669 Shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Malone purchased 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $176,735.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,735.73. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -978.01 and a beta of 0.61. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $311.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BATRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research cut Atlanta Braves from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 44.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves Real Estate Ownership Trust (NASDAQ:BATRK) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established in 2021 by Liberty Braves Group. The trust’s primary purpose is to own and manage a portfolio of sports and entertainment properties related to the Atlanta Braves baseball franchise. BATRK generates stable rental income by leasing its assets to the Braves Baseball Club, LLC, under long-term lease agreements designed to align property performance with franchise needs.

The trust’s portfolio is anchored by Truist Park, the 41,084-seat baseball stadium that has served as the Braves’ home since 2017.

