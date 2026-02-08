Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 11.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 33,393,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 33,266,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.21.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 11.2%

The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 110,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,525,896.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,828.90. This trade represents a 46.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,650 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $157,391.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,185.97. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 297,750 shares of company stock worth $4,138,695 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile



Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

Featured Stories

