Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $19.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.8750.

Several brokerages have commented on JSPR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating advances in immunobiology into therapies for serious and rare diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s research and development efforts center on engineered biologics and cell-based approaches designed to address complications in hematologic conditions and improve outcomes in transplant medicine.

Central to Jasper’s pipeline is JSP191, a monoclonal antibody targeting the CD117 receptor, which is being evaluated to enhance donor hematopoietic stem cell engraftment in patients undergoing stem cell transplantation.

