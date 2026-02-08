Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 135.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $399,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,421.76. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

NYSE:SSD opened at $194.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.37. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $197.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

