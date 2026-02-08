Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 1.4% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 125.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 155,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 86,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,919.14. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,554.18. The trade was a 48.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,679.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 490,028 shares in the company, valued at $38,844,519.56. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,606 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,218. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

