Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 3,433.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $517.35 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $521.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $454.98 and its 200 day moving average is $431.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.96 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TopBuild from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.73.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

