Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 1.8% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 69.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on CME Group from $311.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.47.

CME Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $302.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.70 and a 52-week high of $302.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and commentary reinforced the firm’s resilient fee-based franchise — investors reacted to better-than-expected quarterly results and the company hitting a new one-year high after the report. Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 earnings beat and commentary reinforced the firm’s resilient fee-based franchise — investors reacted to better-than-expected quarterly results and the company hitting a new one-year high after the report. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $316 and maintained a buy rating, giving fresh analyst support that can help momentum. Deutsche Bank PT Raise

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $316 and maintained a buy rating, giving fresh analyst support that can help momentum. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating, highlighting CME’s defensive, fee-based franchise and structural growth drivers. Morgan Stanley Note

Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating, highlighting CME’s defensive, fee-based franchise and structural growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: RBC nudged its target to $302 (sector perform) — a small technical change that largely preserves prior sentiment. RBC PT Adjustment

RBC nudged its target to $302 (sector perform) — a small technical change that largely preserves prior sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Management confirmed the firm is exploring a CME-issued digital token and tokenized cash pilots (including work with Google), a strategic move that could expand 24/7 crypto/product offerings and new non-trading revenue streams. CME Token Exploration

Management confirmed the firm is exploring a CME-issued digital token and tokenized cash pilots (including work with Google), a strategic move that could expand 24/7 crypto/product offerings and new non-trading revenue streams. Negative Sentiment: CME raised initial and maintenance margins for gold and silver futures (e.g., gold margins to 9% from 8%, silver to 18% from 15%) to manage sharp volatility — measures that can damp trading volume and futures activity in the near term. Margin Hikes

CME raised initial and maintenance margins for gold and silver futures (e.g., gold margins to 9% from 8%, silver to 18% from 15%) to manage sharp volatility — measures that can damp trading volume and futures activity in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Pelican Bay Capital reported selling CME in Q4, signaling at least some institutional trimming that could weigh on sentiment if others follow. Institutional Selling

Pelican Bay Capital reported selling CME in Q4, signaling at least some institutional trimming that could weigh on sentiment if others follow. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan still carries an underweight rating despite updating its target — a reminder there are pockets of skepticism about valuation and upside. JPMorgan Note

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.37 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.87. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,737,468.20. This represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.