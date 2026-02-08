Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Purchased by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 448.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 70.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 50.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,900 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,800. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total value of $102,870.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,200,068.11. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $258.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $260.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.71.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

