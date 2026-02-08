Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 406.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 250.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 757.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 6.8%

Jabil stock opened at $258.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $260.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,596 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $404,107.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,544. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,864,750. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 181,529 shares of company stock worth $42,145,485 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Featured Stories

