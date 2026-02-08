J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $CGSM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 240.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,496 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. LongView Wealth Management bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGSM opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $26.56.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year. CGSM was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

