J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Aptiv PLC $APTV

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 83.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Aptiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fox Advisors raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $82.44 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.11. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

