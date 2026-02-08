iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 141.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 66,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.