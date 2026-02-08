iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $348.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.52. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.4363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

