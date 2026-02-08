iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.95 and last traded at $79.87, with a volume of 2295307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 4.0%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 90.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

