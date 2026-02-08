iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF $SMIN Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,301 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 100,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $822.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $87.06.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

