iShares Gold Trust $IAU is Fielder Capital Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fielder Capital Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.0% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $17,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 47.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 754.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 62,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 55,072 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 35,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
More iShares Gold Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Technical bullish reversal signals and reclaiming short-term moving averages suggest upside momentum in gold, supporting demand for IAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Signals Emerging
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council reports ETF investors remained steady through a sharp gold drop — implies continued structural demand for metal-backed ETFs like IAU. Gold’s precipitous price drop didn’t spook ETF investors – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven bids are returning on risk-off flows and geopolitical jitters, helping gold test support levels that could lift ETF flows. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Safe-Haven Bid Returns – Can XAU Recover $5,000?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets reiterate the bull case for gold over the medium term despite recent swings — supportive context but not an immediate catalyst. Historic swings batter gold and silver, but analysts say the bull case is intact
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/intraday trade guides and support/resistance maps show key entry levels — useful for traders but mixed for longer-term flows into IAU. Gold market analysis for February 6 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term selling pressure from a crypto market rout spilled into gold, weighing on prices and creating volatility that can reduce short-term ETF flows. Gold Falls on Spillover Impact From Cryptocurrencies’ Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Dollar strength, Fed policy signals and profit‑taking have capped rallies and prompted pullbacks — headwinds for gold and short-term IAU performance. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Profit-Taking Pulls Gold Price Back From Resistance Zone
- Negative Sentiment: Silver’s sharp deleveraging and margin-driven moves are spilling into broader precious metals volatility — may pressure sentiment toward gold ETFs in the near term. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Dives 13% On Deleveraging
iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 3.0%
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Trust
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.