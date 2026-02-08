iShares Gold Trust $IAU is Fielder Capital Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fielder Capital Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.0% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $17,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 47.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 754.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 62,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 55,072 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 35,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $93.24 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $104.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

