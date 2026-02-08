iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.22 and last traded at $80.06, with a volume of 6826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.
The company has a market capitalization of $688.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $2.5043 dividend. This represents a yield of 672.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
