iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.22 and last traded at $80.06, with a volume of 6826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $688.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $2.5043 dividend. This represents a yield of 672.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 219,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 110,828 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

