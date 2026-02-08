iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Raised by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.2% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $118,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,172,093,000 after buying an additional 1,190,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,455,000 after acquiring an additional 201,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,591,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,403,000 after acquiring an additional 601,254 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9%

IVV opened at $693.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $690.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

