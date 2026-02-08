iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,820,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 132,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $693.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $690.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

