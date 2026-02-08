iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stake Boosted by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,580 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 37.1%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $95.70 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

