iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Holdings Cut by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY opened at $82.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $83.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

