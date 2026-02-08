iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP is Burt Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

