iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,014,000 after purchasing an additional 85,182 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,139 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 611,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SGOV stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
