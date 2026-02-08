iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,014,000 after purchasing an additional 85,182 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,139 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 611,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.